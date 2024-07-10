Worst of the dangerous heat in store today in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Today is day three of your WJZ First Alert weather days due to dangerous heat and we will likely feel the worst of it as humidity climbs to the highest point of the week.

It will feel like 100 to 107 degrees across the region with some areas inching towards 110°.

Some of you, including Baltimore City and Southern Baltimore County are under an Excessive Heat Warning today where it could feel up to 110°. Areas under the Heat Advisory could feel up to 108°. Either way, please take heat related precautions if you need to be outside. Stay very well hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the AC.

There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day into tonight as the tail end of Beryl's remnants makes its way through the region and a cold front moves in from the west. An isolated storm could be severe. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threats and we can't rule out the possibility for a tornado.

The front will leave us with a nice drop in humidity on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Dew points will drop into the 50s, making the heat more tolerable.

The front will begin waving back to the north as an area of low pressure rides along it on Friday. This will bring widespread clouds and a good chance for showers and storms across the region, possibly the best chance for rain we've seen in weeks. By Friday night, some areas could pick up close to an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures on Friday will be held down due to the cloud cover and showers, with some areas not getting out of the upper 70s and most areas reaching the low 80s. Rain should move out just in time for the weekend, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and high temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s. Most importantly, the humidity will be low.

The heat returns with a vengeance on Sunday, with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Dew points should remain in the low to mid-60s, keeping heat index values around 100 degrees or less. The high heat will continue on Monday, with high temperatures topping out around 100 degrees. It will remain hot into Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s.