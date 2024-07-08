Code Red Extreme Heat Alert in Baltimore extended. These cooling centers are open.

BALTIMORE - With dangerous temperatures continuing to climb, the Code Red Extreme Heat Alert in Baltimore City has been extended through Thursday, July 11.

The heat index, a measure of air temperature and relative humidity that indicates how hot it feels to the human body, could reach well over 100 degrees over the next few days.

"With the continuation of the current heat wave, an extension to the Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is vital for the safety and well-being of our residents and community," said Baltimore Commissioner of Health Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga. "With temperatures and humidity levels expected to remain dangerously high, it's crucial that we take extra precautions by drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities, and remaining indoors with a working fan or air conditioner during this prolonged heat wave. Please take care of yourselves and check on your vulnerable neighbors."

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to life or health risks.

Once a Code Red Extreme Heat declaration is made, activities are undertaken to encourage safety. Even on warm days when a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is not declared, it is important to take precautions.

The following Baltimore City Health Department's Division of Aging and Community Support sites will serve as cooling centers on Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324

1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324 Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861 Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-902

2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-902 Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

The following Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) sites will serve as cooling centers Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11 (hours vary by location):

My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St. | 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

(women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC)

620 Fallsway | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

620 Fallsway 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

101 W. 23rd St. | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

400 S. Bond St. | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The following Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) sites will serve as cooling centers Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road

2700 Spelman Road Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street

Zion Lutheran Church (400 E. Lexington Street) will serve as a community cooling center on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will serve as a community cooling center during their regular hours on Tuesday through Thursday. Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit open Pratt Library locations.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that City residents:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations

Check on older adults and the sick in your community who may need help in the heat

Never leave children alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Ensure that babies are sleeping safely. The risk for sleep-related infant death increases when babies overheat

People should place their infants alone, on their back, in a crib, and with no blankets, pillows, or sheets (a flat sheet covering the crib mattress is fine)

No head coverings

Co-sleeping (sharing a sleeping surface with a caregiver or another child) is especially dangerous

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:

Confusion

Nausea

Lightheadedness

High body temperature with cool and clammy skin

Hot, dry, flushed skin

Rapid or slowed heartbeat

To keep pets safe, BCHD also recommends:

Never leave your pets in a parked car. Keep them safe and leave them at home. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise extremely quickly. Even on a 70-degree day, the inside of a car can rise to a deadly 110 degrees

Provide ample shade and water. Anytime your pet is outside, make sure he or she has protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water

Limit exercise on hot days. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet's paws, so walk your dog on grass if possible

Watch for signs of heatstroke. These include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, vomiting, unable to get up, and a deep red or purple tongue. If you see signs of heatstroke, take your pet to a veterinarian immediately

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.