A single-engine airplane made an emergency landing Saturday in Anne Arundel County after losing power, according to Maryland State Police.

The 18-year-old pilot, who was the only person aboard the Cessna aircraft during the emergency landing just before 4 p.m., was taken to Capital Regional Medical Center in Prince George's County for treatment of his injuries, Maryland State Police said.

This story by Wesley Case continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Single-engine plane loses power and makes emergency landing in Anne Arundel County