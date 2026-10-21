Silver Diner appeals to Maryland Gov. Moore to keep its restaurant at BWI

The Silver Diner has appealed to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a renewed effort to keep its restaurant open at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The state of Maryland has the authority to require BWI's Germany-based concessions manager, Fraport USA, "to place an independent, locally owned restaurant like Silver Diner in this space," said a press release about a letter sent to Moore by Silver Diner CEO Bob Giaimo.

"By utilizing the authority at the state's disposal, and instructing Fraport to renew its lease agreement with Silver Diner, you would be acting in the best interests of BWI Airport and the Maryland economy," Giaimo says in his letter to Moore.

The Maryland-based restaurant chain sued airport concessions manager Fraport USA last month, alleging breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation. Silver Diner claims Fraport demanded an $8 million to $10 million rebuild as a condition for renewing its lease at BWI.

The lawsuit alleges that the requirement could jeopardize the diner's future at BWI. Silver Diner is asking a court to enforce a 10-year sublease that would allow the restaurant to continue operating at the airport. The Rockville-based Silver Diner opened its restaurant at BWI in 2007.

"The financially prohibitive condition was invented by Fraport, which falsely blamed the State of Maryland," the press release said. "The unauthorized gutting requirement would close Silver Diner BWI for more than a year and result in the loss of more than 120 local jobs," it added.

"Prices would increase substantially for families who are already struggling to meet the rising costs of groceries, electricity and other household essentials," Giaimo wrote in the letter. "Fraport, which generated nearly $5 billion in revenues during the last fiscal year, would reap another windfall for its Wall Street and global investors."

Last month, Silver Diner launched a letter-writing campaign in an effort to keep the restaurant at BWI. A spokesperson for Silver Diner, Len Foxwell, claimed at the time that the campaign had resulted in more than 1,000 letters being sent to Moore and other officials.

The letters call on the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) to support the effort to renew Silver Diner's lease at BWI.