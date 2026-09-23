Letter-writing campaign seeks to keep Maryland's Silver Diner at BWI

After the Silver Diner filed a lawsuit to keep its restaurant open at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), supporters have organized a grassroots campaign to keep the diner operating.

The Maryland-based chain sued airport concessions manager Fraport USA earlier this month, alleging breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation. Silver Diner claims Fraport demanded a $8 million to $10 million rebuild as a condition of renewing its lease.

The lawsuit alleges the requirement could jeopardize the diner's future at BWI. Silver Diner is asking a court to enforce a 10-year sublease that would allow the restaurant to continue operating at the airport.

As that case continues, a spokesperson for Silver Diner, Len Foxwell, claimed a letter-writing campaign has taken hold and resulted so far in more than 1,000 letters being sent to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other officials. A form letter was created for the campaign and is being distributed to supporters of the restaurant to sign. The letters call on the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) to support the effort to renew Silver Diner's lease at BWI.

Letter seeks support from Maryland transportation officials

In addition to Moore, the letter is addressed to Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Kathryn Thomson and MAA Administrator Shannetta Griffin.

The letter states that the renewal of Silver Diner's lease at BWI "is crucial to prevent a foreign-based landlord from breaking its promise and replacing this favorite establishment with a multi-national corporation and its licensed brand." It adds, "We don't like paying higher prices [and] the loss of 120 Maryland jobs."

According to the lawsuit, a 2022 Collaboration Agreement stated that if Fraport was awarded the BWI concessions management contract, it would enter into a sublease with Silver Diner to ensure the restaurant's continued operation at the airport. In exchange, the restaurant agreed to develop plans for a "Silver Diner 2.0," which would include a complete renovation of the dining area, including a new storefront, finishes, furniture, booths, tables, chairs, countertops, ceiling tiles and lighting.

The lawsuit alleges that after Fraport was awarded the concessions contract, it unilaterally imposed a new "Gutting Requirement" that included a complete rebuild of the kitchen and other work that Silver Diner says was not included in the Collaboration Agreement.

The agreement, according to the lawsuit, focused exclusively on renovations to the customer dining area. Silver Diner alleges the additional requirements would increase the cost of the renovation from a minimum of $1.5 million to between $8 million and $10 million.

Silver Diner chairman says public is speaking up

The restaurant, which has operated at BWI since 2007, claims the project would require it to close for at least a year, potentially putting about 120 local jobs at risk.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Fraport for comment but did not receive a response.

Silver Diner Chairman Robert T. Giaimo issued a statement on the public's reaction to the situation. "As extraordinary as this grassroots customer feedback has been, this is just one of the ways that BWI's passengers have shared their displeasure with the bait and switch tactics of Fraport," he said.

"Our phones have been ringing off the hook with messages from travelers, Marylanders, and Southwest pilots and staff who are upset by the possibility that Fraport, headquartered in Frankfurt Germany, could replace their favorite hometown diner with another billion-dollar concession operator. They also cannot understand why Maryland's leaders who oversee the airport are allowing this to happen," he added.