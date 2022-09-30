Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers in sit-down with Denise Koch

Fifty years is a long time in any industry.

In the news industry, it's almost unheard of.

Bob Turk, "The Sunshine Kid," has delivered weather for WJZ viewers for five decades.

He is now signing off.

But on the way out, he's received plenty of love from friends, colleagues and viewers.

"It's so touching. It's been so beautiful," Turk said. "I laughed, I even had tears in my eyes. The audience has been so supportive."

Bob Turk, born and raised in Baltimore, announced earlier this week he is leaving WJZ. He studied geology in college, but answered an add for a weatherperson.

The rest is history.

"I loved weather. I've been a weather geek since I was a kid," Turk said. "If you love what you do, you don't work a day in your life."

All week, we've shared his shining moments on air.

Bob Turk joined anchor Denise Koch on Friday to talk about his legacy on the Baltimore airwaves, his memories, what he will miss about delivering the weather, his wild promos and what's next for him.

In 1979, the promotions department came up with the nickname, "The Sunshine Kid."

"They came up with this and it just really stuck," Turk said.

In 2005, Bob Turk had cochlear implant, and became an advocate for hearing loss.

"I slowly lost my hearing for the past 20 to 25 years," Turk said. "I was told to get my hearing evaluated. This saved my life."