Bob Turk WJZ-TV

When skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well and device for measuring precipitation. Collecting that data was "fun."

Today, it's still fun and part of Bob's everyday routine as Baltimore's most respected weathercaster--the person viewers depend on for weather updates during weekday evening newscasts on WJZ.

It was Bob who helped WJZ select the Doppler radar weather system known as First Warning Weather and put the station further on the map as the first Baltimore television station to have such sophisticated weather forecasting technology.

First Warning Weather's local live Doppler radar enables the weather team to track rain and storms from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Bob, who has been an associate member of the American Meteorological Society since 1975, earned a B.S. degree in geography from the then-named Towson State College and Master's degree in the same subject from the graduate school of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bob also taught elementary school in Baltimore city before attending graduate school.

Before his broadcasting career, he was an assistant planner for Howard County, Md., where he was in charge of site development plans. Bob is also active in the community and probably holds the record for "most number of community appearances made" over any other broadcast journalist in Baltimore. He is also one of the most requested speakers at charity, civic and other events.

The native Baltimorean served on the boards of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and the American Lung Association and is active in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He resides with his wife. Bob's son Devin is currently a news anchor in Ft. Myers, Florida, and his daughter is a fifth-grade school teacher in Naples, Florida.

Bob is a true die-hard dog lover and a Ravens PSL holder! You can often find him doing lawn and garden chores in his free time or watching sports and the Terps or Towson football!

Bob received a silver circle Emmy award for his long tenure at WJZ.