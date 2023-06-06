Signing of Laquon Treadwell gives Ravens' WR room five former first-round draft picks

BALTIMORE - The Ravens added another former first-round draft pick to their wide receiver's room.

The team signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the Ravens announced.

The Ravens have five former first-round picks on their wide receiver depth chart.

Odell Beckham Jr. was drafted 12th overall out of LSU in 2014 by the NY Giants, Nelson Agholor was picked 20th overall out of USC in 2015 by the Philadelphia Eagles, Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Rashod Bateman was chosen by the Ravens 27th overall in 2021 and Zay Flowers was drafted by the Ravens 22nd overall in 2023.

Treadwell is joining his seventh NFL team. He has 110 career catches for 1,226 yards and five touchdowns.