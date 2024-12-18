Shrimp and Gifts gives Baltimore children the Christmas they deserve

BALTIMORE — Nearly 200 students across Baltimore were smiling ear to ear after they got the shopping spree and party of a lifetime Tuesday evening.

The 6th annual Shrimp and Gifts event was held at Walmart, which gave pre-selected students from several different schools and organizations a $200 gift card to go on a shopping spree.

"I'm getting this for myself and the Lego set for my little cousin," said Keaton Adams, showing off the items in his cart.

"Right now, I just got LED lights," Ethan Payton said.

That was just the beginning of the surprises though. The children were picked up in party buses that were donated by DTS Transportation and Executive CLS. When they arrived at Walmart, they entered a store that was turned into Whoville for a Grinch-themed night.

The children were treated to a dance party, food that was donated by Jimmy's Famous Seafood and The Iron Rooster, along with free Nike shoes donated from DTLR and several giveaways from Walmart.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was Ravens stars' Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely and Beau Brade showing up to shop with them, along with Maryland football star Dante Trader, who is now training for the upcoming NFL Draft.

"I never went shopping with a football star before," Payton said.

"Around December is the season of giving," Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely said. "So, just giving them my time, giving them a smile. Trying to show them that there's better days."

Help of some sponsors

WJZ was the proud media sponsor along with Walmart and their local team led by Jaquetta Bratley, Bank of America, Jimmy's Seafood, The Famous Fund, The Iron Rooster and more.

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Bank of America and ProMD Health were the corporate sponsors.

Baltimore Graphics company donated the dance floor, which is always a hit for the kids.

Under Armor donated tee shirts.

"It's good to come in and watch kids be able to experience love and joy for Christmas," said Derrick Smith, with Coca-Cola.

"They're not always grabbing toys," said Sonni Boyce, with Pepsi. "They're grabbing things to be able to make their families happy as well."

Growth of Shrimp and Gifts

Organizers said the event has exploded over the years. It started back in 2018 with about 25 students who were packed into a break room and given $50 to shop.

Now, close to 200 students filled the aisles of Walmart to find the perfect gifts.

"I got these candles for my mom because she likes candles," said Brielle Colvin.

"Most of these kids end up shopping for their families, not themselves," said John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy's Famous Seafood. "Every kid deserves a Christmas and we're just doing our part to come together and help make it happen. We'll always be here for Baltimore."

"This is a special event that we are honored to be a part of," added Kyle Rooster, owner of The Iron Rooster. "There is no better feeling than giving back and watching these kids have fun. The businesses here tonight are always out in the community and we're just happy to be a part of the magic."