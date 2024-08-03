Maryland Weather: Showers End, Steamy Start to the Week

BALTIMORE -- Severe weather ends, expect partial clearing overnight.

Powerful storms left damage in its wake across the Baltimore area. Cleanup crews should expect partial sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday morning.

Overnight lows won't be as refreshing tonight, but still not unbearable. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s & lower 70s.

Heat and humidity will quickly become the big story early next week. High pressure to our east will help pump in hot and muggy air. Highs return to the lower to middle 90s Monday afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but many places will not get wet as storms stay isolated.

Tuesday will be very warm and muggy. With extra cloud cover, our high temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the morning and also during the afternoon and evening hours.

Expect increasing cloud cover and a chance for rain in advance of the tropical storm heading toward the United States. Debby's second landfall over the Carolinas will begin to stream cloud cover into the region beginning late Thursday. This combined with a trough over the eastern US will set us up for a chance for an increasing chance for showers late in the week.

Since we are headed into another heat wave, you'll want to make sure you're taking all of the heat precautions. Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the A/C, or find a way to cool your body down such as taking a cool shower or using a wet cool towel. Don't forget to make sure to check on your pets, neighborhoods, and elderly during this next round of heat as well.