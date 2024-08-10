Maryland Weather: Cold Front Brings Cooler, Drier Air
BALTIMORE - This is the weekend we deserve. Northerly winds move in behind a cold front that is bringing lower humidity to the region along with plenty of sunshine. High pressure builds in behind this front setting us up for a beautiful Sunday forecast. The nice weather continues to cooperate as an upper level trough sets up across the East Coast, keeping temperatures below seasonal averages for the next 7 days.
Tonight: Few storms, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high around 85. West wind around 5 mph.
This is the first week in awhile where the weather will cooperate with sunshine, and high temperatures below seasonal averages. Expect comfortable overnight lows as well.
Eye on the Tropics: A tropical wave with a 50% chance for development moves into the Lesser Antilles in the middle of the week.