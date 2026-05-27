Showers and storms impact Maryland, nicer weather follows

Scattered showers and storms will impact Maryland Wednesday. Some of the storms could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds. The greatest risk for severe weather stays to our south.

A refreshing and beautiful change to our weather begins Thursday. Humidity quickly begins to drop during the midday hours and that trend continues into the evening.

Storms bring downpours, gusty winds to Maryland Wednesday

The early morning hours have featured patchy areas of dense fog along with some heavier showers and storms across northeastern Maryland. The first round of storms have exited the area and the next batch of storms will impact central and northern Maryland from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. This is when the heaviest downpours are expected along with some gusty winds. While widespread severe weather is not likely for our area, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most places should start to dry out by mid-afternoon with a leftover spotty shower or storm possible through early evening.

The greater chance of any severe weather should be south of Baltimore City and closer to southern Maryland and the lower eastern shore. These areas have a greater chance of storms with potential damaging wind gusts from mid to late afternoon.

The Orioles game weather Wednesday evening looks good. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 70s throughout the game. Good news is the game looks dry.

Thursday starts off with clouds, humidity, and an isolated sprinkle or shower. Gusty northwest winds pick-up during the day flushing out the humidity by afternoon. Highs will be comfortably warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Refreshing and dry weekend weather in Maryland

Following a dreary Memorial Day Weekend, this-coming weekend is looking much drier and better for all outdoor plans across the Mid-Atlantic. The First Alert Forecast is dry and seasonable on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each day begins with temperatures in the 50s, followed by afternoons spent in the 70s.

The chance of a light, passing showers is very low. This rain chance may increase for the beginning of next week, but there still is a good deal of uncertainty with that.

Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates to the forecast.