New to the area? A short healthcare checklist to help you settle in

Moving to a new home comes with a long to-do list. Between unpacking boxes, setting up utilities and learning your way around town, it's easy to overlook one important task—making sure you have easy access to healthcare when you need it.

A little planning now can save you stress later. Use this checklist to get settled and ensure you have the care you need in your new community.

1. Find a New Primary Care Provider (PCP)

A primary care provider (PCP) is your go-to for check-ups, preventive care and chronic condition management. It's a good idea to choose one before you need an appointment.

Find a Provider Near You

2. Map Out the Closest Healthcare Facilities

Knowing where to go in case of an illness or emergency can help you act fast when it matters most. Take a moment to look up:

ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers: Walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, available for all ages.

Children's Urgent Care: Specialized urgent care for infants, children and teens, provided by pediatric experts.

Emergency Department: For serious or life-threatening conditions.

Find Care Centers Near You

3. Know Your Telemedicine Options

Virtual care makes it easy to see a provider from home, whether you need a quick consultation or ongoing care.

ExpressCare Telemedicine: Video visits for minor illnesses and injuries.

eVisits: Text-based care for minor illnesses and injuries.

Virtual Primary Care: Routine check-ups, chronic condition management and general wellness visits.

4. Find Nearby Facilities to Maintain Your Health

Staying healthy goes beyond doctor's visits. Make sure you know where to go for everyday wellness needs, including:

Pharmacies: Refill prescriptions and pick up health essentials.

Fitness Centers: Stay active and maintain your well-being.

Check these items off your list now, and you'll be ready when you need care!