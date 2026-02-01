2 hurt after shooting in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers were on patrol just before 10:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Eastern Avenue when they saw multiple people running out of a store. They went inside and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand and a 25-year-old man with wounds to his arm.

Police said the two were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation showed there was a fight inside the store before the shooting, according to officials.

Southeast District detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. An anonymous online text tip can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.