Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden

Police searching for suspect after a shooting along the Avenue in Hampden

BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood.

"It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatcher audio details some of what happened.

"Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"

The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.

When police got to the hospital, they found the man had been shot in the chest.

That man remains in stable condition at the hospital.

Police told WJZ that this was a targeted incident. The victim and the suspect were in a verbal argument before the shooting happened, according to authorities.

"It's a little shocking and very heartbreaking," Dorea Reeser of Hampden said.

Community members are stunned this would happen in Hampden and along a corridor that's home to many bars, restaurants and shops.

"It kind of freaks me out a little bit because I feel like I should be more conscious of walking around, especially by myself," Baltimore resident Tara Tremper said.

Now, people are wondering if there needs to be more security on The Avenue.

"I just think, especially with all the shopping around here, we need to have a little protection around here for the people and businesses," Sanner-Rose said.

Police are still searching for the suspect, so if you know anything, you're asked to contact Baltimore Police.