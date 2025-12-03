"Targeted shooting" inside MGM National Harbor in Maryland leaves 1 dead

One man was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting inside MGM National Harbor casino in Prince George's County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

Prince George's County Police said they responded to MGM just before noontime for reports of a shooting at the food court. When they arrived, they found one man dead.

At a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief George Nader said the victim appeared to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.

"It wasn't random," Nader said. "This person did not happen upon this person. It appeared that they were looking for this person, chased him down, and the shooting occurred right there in the food court."

Contrary to early police reports, nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Police said security video shows the gunman in the parking lot for several minutes before entering the casino.

"It seemed like he knew where the victim was," Nader said. "The victim was ordering food, the suspect appeared and immediately began shooting at the victim."

The shooter then fled the casino in a vehicle, according to police, and they are actively searching for him. No description of the suspect or the vehicle have been released.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from the casino and surrounding area.

The food court at MGM National Harbor was closed Wednesday afternoon, but the rest of the casino remained open.

Nearby schools were briefly placed in lockdown.

"We have not had crimes like this at the National Harbor," Nader said, citing a 32% drop in violent crime at the casino this year.

MGM National Harbor is in Oxon Hill, about 45 miles southwest of Baltimore and 10 miles south of Washington, D.C.