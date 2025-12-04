Man arrested after deadly shooting inside Maryland's MGM National Harbor

A man was arrested nearly 14 hours after a shooting inside MGM National Harbor in Maryland left one man dead Wednesday, Prince George's County police said.

Benjamin Williams, 22, of Fort Washington, is facing murder, assault and gun possession charges for the shooting that killed 23-year-old Darnell Hawkins Jr., of Washington, D.C., according to police.

Officials said video from the casino was instrumental in making the arrest.

"There's almost no areas in MGM that are not covered by video, and that was instrumental in bringing this case to a swift close," Prince George's County Police Chief George Nader said during a news conference Thursday.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive for the shooting, but they believe Williams and Hawkins knew each other.

Williams is being held in jail as he awaits a court hearing, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Police respond to "targeted shooting" at MGM

Officers responded to what they called a "targeted shooting" at MGM National Harbor casino around noon on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported in the food court, and officers arrived to find Hawkins dead. No other injuries were reported.

"It wasn't random," Chief Nader said. "This person did not happen upon this person. It appeared that they were looking for this person, chased him down, and the shooting occurred right there in the food court."

Before entering the casino, officers said the suspect was seen in the parking lot. After the shooting, Williams fled the area in a car.

He was ultimately arrested at a home in Prince George's County, officials said.

The casino's food court was closed Wednesday evening, and the rest of the casino was open as police investigated.