2 men, teen injured in 3 separate Baltimore shootings Sunday

Two men and a teen boy were injured as three separate shootings were reported in Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.

The shootings come as Baltimore continues to see a historic drop in violent crime.

Man injured in North Baltimore shooting

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Exeter Hall in North Baltimore for a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his groin. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2455.

Man injured in East Baltimore shooting

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East North Avenue for another reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officers said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2433.

Teen injured in Southeast Baltimore shooting

Police responded to the 1000 block of North Luzurne Avenue around 5:46 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officers said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2422.

Crime in Baltimore

Despite the three shootings on Sunday, violent crime has been on the decline in Baltimore for the past few years.

According to the mayor's office, homicides and non-fatal shootings dropped by 50% since 2023.

So far in 2025, the city has recorded 244 non-fatal shootings, data from the mayor's office shows.

In late September, the city reached 100 homicides. The grim milestone came much later than it has in past years, Mayor Brandon Scott said. In 2024, the city reached its 100th homicide in mid-July, and in 2023, the city reached the milestone in May.

According to Mayor Scott, Baltimore is seeing its safest period in more than 50 years.