Multiple juvenile disturbances plague THE AVENUE at White Marsh on Saturday

Numerous subjects were taken into custody after multiple disturbances at the THE AVENUE at White Marsh in Baltimore County on Saturday.

Police say at 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the mall at the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd for a large group of kids causing disturbances.

When units arrived, they dispersed a crowd and arrested three juveniles involved with the incident.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bring awareness to the situation:

"This afternoon, the Baltimore County Police Department became aware of plans for a "meet-up" that might draw a large crowd of juveniles to White Marsh Mall. The "meet-up" did not happen until the early evening. The police were prepared to disperse the crowds, working with the mall and THE AVENUE at White Marsh. That has happened. I was told at 7 pm that there was no danger and crowds were being dispersed."

Councilman Marks went on to say that a meeting is planned for Tuesday, March 10, to discuss safety plans for the youth and the general public as the weather begins to warm up.

That meeting will be held at the Perry Hall Family Worship Center at 6 p.m.

Shooting reported at THE AVENUE at White Marsh

Officers also responded to the mall later that day for a reported shooting at 9:30 p.m.

When units arrived, they found a victim who had not been injured and arrested several subjects in connection with the crime.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available, and the investigation remains active and is ongoing

In 2024, WJZ reported that The AVENUE at White Marsh would begin implementing a youth escort policy requiring anyone under the age of 17 to be supervised by a parent or an adult over 21 years old from open to close.

The change had come following years of youth disturbances, including major brawls and nearby shootings.