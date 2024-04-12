Watch CBS News
Shelter in place lifted in Perry Hall after alleged shots fired

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  Residents and commuters in the Perry Hall area were asked to shelter in place Friday morning after a shots fired call, Baltimore County Police said. 

The order was lifted within an hour after police concluded there was no active threat. It was unclear whether shots were fired. 

The incident happened around Dunfield and Belair Road intersection, police said around 7:15 a.m.

"Please shelter inside and out of sight with doors locked," the department said in a social media post

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on April 12, 2024 / 7:42 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

