'Sharing Smiles Day' allows uninsured, underinsured to get free dental care

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - There are some people who avoid going to the dentist. 

But, there are also a lot of people who simply cannot afford to go to the dentist. 

On Sunday, "Sharing Smiles Day," that financial burden was eased. 

"We're doing cleanings, we're doing operatory work so if they have cavities, we're here to serve the community for people who don't have insurance," office manager Lashawna Burke.

On the eighth-annual "Sharing Smiles Day," 26 of Benevis's dental practices provided free dental care to uninsured or underinsured children and their families. 

Porter Dental and Braces was one of the two participating practices in Baltimore. 

Ava Copeland, a 6-year-old, said she has never seen a dentist before. 

"It feels like it's wiggly," Ava said.

A wiggly tooth caused Ava some pain.

Her grandmother heard about Sharing Smiles Day and said it was the perfect opportunity for Ava to be seen by a dentist. 

"I am so excited that there are so many people who have heard about it and are here to get that care because we know that dental care is not just limited to oral, but it really affects the whole body," said Dentist Dr. Jane Wang.

In all, 43 patients were seen Sunday at Porter Dental and Braces. 

All of the dentists, dental hygienists and office staff that worked with those patients Sunday volunteered for that shift.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 5:57 PM

