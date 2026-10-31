Howard County issues health alert after 33,000-gallon sewage spill in Savage

Howard County issued a precautionary health alert after a 33,000-gallon sewage spill in Savage on Friday.

According to the health department, the leak was caused by a damaged seal on a bypass pump at the Little Patuxent Water Reclamation Plant at 8900 Greenwood Place.

The Department of Public Works was first notified of the potential overflow at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the sewage entered into storm drains, a wooded area near the plant, and the Little Patuxent River.

Lime has since been applied to the wooded areas where the sewage ended up, and signs were placed along the river.

Workers were able to replace the damaged seal and stop the overflow by 2:00 p.m.

The Maryland Department of the Environment was notified of the spill and all subsequent response actions.

To find more general information about the circumstances surrounding the overflow, reach out to the Howard County Bureau of Utilities at 410-313-4900.