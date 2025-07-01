Alert Day issued Tuesday for severe weather, flooding risk in Maryland

Tuesday is an Alert Day as severe weather is expected in Maryland.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, and Howard counties, and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.

A few light showers were reported Tuesday morning. Storms are expected to move through parts of the state around late morning into early afternoon.

Severe weather Tuesday in Maryland

Similar to Monday, the greatest concern today will be strong winds.

Maryland has a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the afternoon, compared to level 1 on Monday.

As a cold front moves eastward, storms will develop. Any storms could produce lightning.

The approaching front, along with high humidity, will help to increase the risk for stronger storms in the Baltimore area.

High levels of moisture in the atmosphere will also increase the flash flood risk today.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. There's the potential for over 3" of rainfall.

Quiet midweek weather

Once the heaviest and strongest storms move out, a few showers will remain overnight into Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a low chance of showers. Overall, the weather will be much quieter once the midweek rain moves out.

Fourth of July weekend forecast

The Fourth of July weekend is looking great.

We'll have typical early July heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Sunshine will dominate the sky over Maryland through the day on Friday. The holiday weekend is looking nice with a mainly dry forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.