Severe weather forces ground stop on incoming flights at BWI

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - All inbound flights to Baltimore/Washington International Airport are being halted because of severe weather in the region.

According to FlightAware, the groundstop will be until 6:30 p.m.

Our First Alert Weather Team says these lines of storms have the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornados, heavy downpours and flash flooding.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 5:19 PM

