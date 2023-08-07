Severe weather forces ground stop on incoming flights at BWI
BALTIMORE - All inbound flights to Baltimore/Washington International Airport are being halted because of severe weather in the region.
According to FlightAware, the groundstop will be until 6:30 p.m.
Our First Alert Weather Team says these lines of storms have the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornados, heavy downpours and flash flooding.
