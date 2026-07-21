Severe storms, heavy rain will impact Maryland weather Tuesday

The risk of severe storms and flooding from heavy rain in Maryland Tuesday afternoon and evening have prompted a First Alert Weather Day.

Severe storms, heavy rain develop Tuesday in Baltimore

Tuesday is starting off with plenty of cloudcover and tropical humidity. Isolated to widely scattered showers are pushing through parts of Maryland. There is the risk for a few hit or miss gusty showers or possible thunderstorms through lunchtime. While not all neighborhoods get wet, any storm could deliver torrential downpours and lightning.

Heat and humidity will become the big weather story by lunchtime Tuesday as clouds break for some sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s early Tuesday afternoon. With tropical humidity in place, feels like temperatures will surge into the upper 90s to near 100°. This heat and humidity will help fuel severe storms that will begin to form anytime after 2 p.m.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms will form between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The coverage of the storms during early to mid afternoon may be rather sparse, but as the evening hours approach, storms will become quite strong and widespread in nature. Any storm could have damaging wind gusts 60 to 75 mph, intense lightning, torrential downpours, hail, and an isolated tornado.

The most widespread storms may come in the form of a line of storms between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. acorss the region. This means that some neighborhoods will receive more than one strong to severe storm between the afternoon and evening storms. Any of these rounds of storms could be severe and produce wind damage and power outages.

The severe weather threat will diminish during the mid-evening hours. Lingering scattered storms overnight could still cause street flooding. Please do not cross flood waters. Remember, "turn around, don't drown."

An additional round of storms is expected on Wednesday. But, the storm chance is greatest south of Baltimore. A few isolated severe storms will be possible, but Wednesday's storms don't look as widespread or as impactful.

The cold front responsible for these storms will clear the area later Wednesday bringing in a much welcome drop in humidity Thursday into the weekend.

Beautiful weather returns by late week across Maryland

Humidity levels drop by Thursday morning for a much more refreshing day. Crisp, comfortable days are also expected on Friday and Saturday, too. High temperatures those three days reach the low to mid-80s.

Humidity and temperatures tick up slightly on Sunday. There may be some storms in the area on Sunday.

Behind storms, a northerly wind will take over. You may expect that to bring more smoke and hazy conditions to the mid-Atlantic. However, the areas from which the smoke originated saw some beneficial weather over the weekend, lowering the risk of smoke traveling into the Baltimore area.

Any new fires that may develop or changes in the wind higher in the atmosphere may change this outlook.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we'll be monitoring whether wildfire smoke will or won't pose any significant impacts late this week.