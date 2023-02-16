Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people injured during crash in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Several people were injured following a crash near the intersection of Moravia Road and I-895 on Wednesday night, according to the local firefighter's union.

Their conditions range from stable to grave, union officials said.

Firefighters were able to free all of the trapped occupants, according to the local firefighter's union.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 11:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.