Several people injured during crash in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Several people were injured following a crash near the intersection of Moravia Road and I-895 on Wednesday night, according to the local firefighter's union.
Their conditions range from stable to grave, union officials said.
Firefighters were able to free all of the trapped occupants, according to the local firefighter's union.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.