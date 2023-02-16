Several people injured during crash in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Several people were injured following a crash near the intersection of Moravia Road and I-895 on Wednesday night, according to the local firefighter's union.

Their conditions range from stable to grave, union officials said.

Firefighters were able to free all of the trapped occupants, according to the local firefighter's union.

💥CRASH W/ RESCUE U/D💥

Moravia Rd @ I-895, 21206#PulaskiIndustrialArea@DaniMcCrayD2#BMORESBravest have freed all trapped patients. Six #BCFDEMS units transported 7 people to hospitals, conditions ranging from grave to stable. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/3LzxzIbv5L — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 16, 2023

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.