Several local agencies collaborate to combat Baltimore's human trafficking problem

BALTIMORE -- Human trafficking is a problem in Baltimore, and city leaders are taking an all-hand-on-deck approach to combatting it.

Several city agencies met on Wednesday to provide updates on the work that is being done to address human trafficking and support victims.

In 2017, the city formed a human trafficking collaborative with more than 40 agencies. It is one of the largest collaborations in the city. It includes the fire department, the police department, the Baltimore City State Attorney's office, and other community organizations.

Leaders of those organizations spoke out at the hearing, reminding people in attendance that human trafficking victims can be of any age and include the elderly.

"We're discovering older adults are being trafficked for their social security benefits, veterans benefits and sex, yes sex, and possibly body parts," Jacke Schroeder, director of the elder abuse program at CHANA, said.

WJZ has been covering the issue of human trafficking for years.

Earlier this month, we took a closer look at the Blue Dot Initiative based at Mercy Medical Center.

When a first responder or social services provider in Baltimore suspects a person is the victim of human trafficking, they can call in a "blue dot " and arrange for help from a nurse trained in forensic exams and caring for victims of crimes and trauma.

The program has received national recognition.

One of its stakeholders spoke about the mission of the program at the hearing.

"To assure that victims of human trafficking who present as patients do not fall through the cracks of any of our medical care facilities," Debra Holbrook of Mercy Medical Center said.

City leaders say a big part of preventing human trafficking is raising awareness. There will be an event at City Hall on Jan. 11 to do that as part of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.