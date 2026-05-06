Several chances ahead for much needed rain across Maryland

There will be several chances for rain across Maryland Wednesday through early next week, but none of the days are looking like washouts.

Two rounds of rainy weather expected Wednesday in Maryland

A steady rain continues to develop across Maryland Wednesday morning. This large batch of light to moderate rain will continue across central and eastern Maryland through 1 p.m. While no severe weather or flooding is expected, you'll need an umbrella and some extra travel time if headed out and about. In addition to the rain, gusty southwesterly winds will whip the rain around at times.

After 1 p.m. Wednesday, a pause in the rain is likely. We'll see variable clouds and a window of warmer temperatures during the mid-afternoon hours. During this time, high temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 70s. A second disturbance will likely touch off isolated to widely scattered showers and storms from 3 p.m. until 9 pm. Unlike round one, round two will feature rain that is hit or miss in aerial coverage. Areas that do receive rain from round two will receive it for a much shorter duration. Expect any shower or thunderstorm to last 15 to 45 minutes as opposed to several hours.

The cold front responsible for Wednesday's rain will cross the area mid to late this evening. Wind will veer out of the northwest and temperatures will drop into the 50s during the overnight. A few more scattered showers are possible.

A final batch of showers is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday is not looking like a washout, but you'll need an umbrella through early afternoon. It will feel cooler outside, too.

It continues to look like we'll receive less than a half an inch of rain through Thursday.

Fantastic Friday, Mother's Day weekend mix of sun and rain

We're looking at a fantastic weather day Friday! Skies will stay mostly sunny to sunny with a refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Despite a chilly start to the morning in the 40s, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. There is no threat of rain Friday or Friday evening.

Mother's Day Weekend, overall, is looking decent. Saturday will be the more unsettled weather day during the daytime hours. We'll see abundant clouds and a few rounds of showers. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. Saturday evening and night should dry out nicely if you have outdoor plans.

At this time, Mother's Day looks to be the pick of the weekend. Plan on a partly cloudy sky and afternoon temperatures climbing into upper 70s to around 80°. The weather during the day Sunday looks dry. We'll have to keep a close eye on Sunday afternoon and evening as another disturbance arriving from the west. If this system arrives any faster, showers will move in as early as Mother's Day afternoon. Right now, trends favor nice and pleasant weather Mother's Day morning into mid-afternoon with the chance of rain increasing toward dinner hour and beyond.

Either way, another batch of rain moves into the area Sunday night. This rainfall will be incredibly beneficial to our severe drought situation. The rain should begin to taper off sometime midday Monday or Monday afternoon followed by clearing skies and a cooler breeze Monday evening into Tuesday.

Continue to check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for fresh updates.