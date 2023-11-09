Several Baltimore County schools placed on 'lockout' status due to police investigation
BALTIMORE -- Several Baltimore County Schools were placed on lockout status Thursday afternoon due to an ongoing investigation, Baltimore County Police said.
The lockout has since been lifted.
The schools placed on lockout were Perry Hall Elementary School, Perry Hall Middle School, Honeygo Elementary School, and Seven Oaks Elementary School, police said.
No other information has been made available at this time.
WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.