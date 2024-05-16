Sentimental cards, mail stolen from post office mailbox in White Marsh. How did this happen?

BALTIMORE - Mail has been routinely stolen from post office mailboxes in White Marsh since last September.

Cheryl Adams told WJZ she has had all sorts of cards taken from her mailbox at the post office on Ebenezer Road.

"Mother's Day cards, sympathy cards, birthday cards, get well cards, none of them arrived," Adams said.

Adams said she went inside the post office and asked about her missing mail, but found out from the clerk that someone had routinely robbed the outside mailbox on the weekends when the office was closed.

She told WJZ the clerk didn't put up a sign because they didn't want to alarm people.

"What about people like me who have their mail stolen? I'm alarmed right now," Adams said.

WJZ reached out to the U.S. Post Office Headquarters who said the matter is under investigation.

Adams decided to take her mail inside to ensure delivery but worries for others who may not be aware.

"People are putting their mail, some of it could be very important, taxes, social security documents," Adams said. "Considering the guy told me it was being done with a lock — changed the lock."

The mail theft may have been caught on post office cameras.