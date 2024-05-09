SEED School of Maryland graduating class set to take advantage of 'every single opportunity'

BALTIMORE - As the May flowers bloom, high school seniors are graduating and moving on to the next step of their journey.

That includes the graduating class from The SEED School of Maryland who say they are ready for this next step.

"To learn from one's experiences and develop inside and out is something I don't believe we give enough credit to," said Clarisa Kandakai, a member of the class of 2024 who is heading to Howard University to study political science and English.

What is the SEED School?

The SEED School of Maryland is a tuition-free, college preparatory boarding school that serves students from some of the most underserved communities across the state.

The school enrolls students starting in the sixth grade through high school. WJZ is proud to partner with The SEED School, helping students to grow in and out of the classroom.

"We have a to, and through college model, which enables them to get to college and ultimately graduate from college," Head of School Kirk Sykes said.

The next journey

On Thursday, the graduating class, members of the board of trustees, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate the end of the year with a brunch.

Students spoke during the ceremony about their experiences at the school and every member of the class shared where they will be going next.

"I've gotten to see myself grow to be the person I am today now and I'm on to achieve new goals in life," said Ahone Fofou, a senior who is heading to Howard University to study biology on the pre-medical track.

Many of these students started at SEED School in the sixth grade, and now they can't believe they are about to graduate.

"I bounced from school to school because I was raised by a single mother," said Carlos Comegys, a senior who is going to Bowie State University to study nursing. "I finally got the chance to develop on my own and become a young man."

Ed Reed's foundation shows support

The brunch also acknowledged former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed and his foundation, thanking them for their support of the school.

The organization also handed out five scholarships to graduating seniors. Each recipient earned $3,500 in scholarship dollars.

"He [Ed] truly fell in love with the environment it creates for our young people," said Courtney Aburn, from the Ed Reed Foundation.

'Life is coming and I'm ready for it'

When asked what advice they would give to their younger selves and to others, the graduates said to always say yes to opportunities and be ready for what life throws your way.

"Take every single opportunity given to you. It opens a lot of new paths and doorways, and you build a lot of new connections," Fofou said.

"I was just 12 years old, and now I'm 18 about to graduate. Life is coming and I'm ready for it," Comegys said.

These seniors say they are grateful for the opportunities the school has provided them, planting the seeds to grow their future.