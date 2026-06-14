SEED School of Maryland's "Run Up To Juneteenth" kicks off Baltimore's AFRAM week

In preparation for next weekend's Juneteenth and AFRAM festival, the SEED School of Maryland held its fifth-annual "Run Up To Juneteenth Run and Walk."

The runners and walkers laced up their shoes and hit the grounds of the Great Mansion in Druid Hill Park for Sunday's event, which had hundreds of participants.

The event promotes the importance of health, wellness, and education.

Organizers said the annual event helps to set the stage for a busy week in Baltimore, which culminates with the 50th AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the annual run-walk and AFRAM.

"This is an opportunity to show the connection between the SEED School, as we represent students from this area, and the connection with AFRAM," said Kirk Sykes, the SEED School of Maryland Head of School.

"Bringing the run into the park is significant because this is where AFRAM takes place, number one, so it is the official kickoff to AFRAM, and also the run going around the lake is amazing," added Nicole Green, the Deputy Director of Administration with Baltimore Rec. and Parks.

Event organizers asked participants to dress up in 1970s clothing to honor the 50th anniversary of AFRAM.

The SEED School of Maryland is a tuition-free, college preparatory boarding school that serves students from some of the most underserved communities across the state.

The school enrolls students starting in the sixth grade through high school.

AFRAM Festival set for 50th year

AFRAM, which is one of the largest Black cultural festivals on the East Coast, is celebrating its 50th year in Baltimore. The free, three-day event will be on June 19 through June 21, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The event pays tribute to Baltimore's African American heritage through live music, cultural entertainers, children's activities, African drumming, carnival mask-making, art showcases, and local vendors.

The music performers will include Charlie Wilson, SWV, The Lox, Mario, Dru Hill, Tamia, Paula Campbell, Ultra Naté, Brandon Woody, J. Brown, PJ Morton, Normani, Chloe Bailey, and Lil' Mo.

"For 50 years, AFRAM has been a homecoming, an economic engine for our local businesses and artists, and most importantly: a celebration of Black excellence," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said earlier this year. "This Juneteenth weekend, as we celebrate five decades of culture, community, music, and art right here in Baltimore, we want folks across Charm City, and beyond, to come out and celebrate with us."

The performances and interviews will be streamed here on CBS News Baltimore.