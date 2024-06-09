SEED School of Maryland laces up for their Run Up To Juneteenth 5K and One Mile Walk

BALTIMORE – The SEED School of Maryland laced up their sneakers for their Run Up To Juneteenth 5K and One Mile Walk.

It's all about promoting the importance of health, wellness and education.

WJZ is a proud community partner of the event, and our very own Rick Ritter served as emcee.

Bashira Asong is a student at the SEED School of Maryland. She spent Sunday morning cheering on her classmates and close to 400 people.

Music filled the Baltimore Peninsula, as runners and walkers made their way through Cherry Hill, across the Hanover Street Bridge, and looped around Middle Branch Park.

But Bashira's and her peer's mission was bigger. It's to give back and collect toiletries and donate them to a local women's shelter.

"The SEED school in Maryland Our responsibility is– like to help others in the community and that's what I'm here to do," said Bahira Asong, a student at Seed School Of Maryland.

The SEED School of Maryland is a tuition-free, college preparatory boarding school that serves students from some of the most underserved communities across the state.

The school enrolls students starting in the sixth grade through high school.

Kirk Sykes, the head of SEED School in Baltimore, told WJZ that the education they provide is about creating learning opportunities for their students.

"That's what we're about. We're about access and opportunity for our students, building bridges," Sykes said. "Our mission is to get kids to and through college."

Community organizations, such as Black Girls Votes, also came out to the event to register people to vote.

" November I know seems like a long way away but it's right around the corner," said Monica Johnson, with Black Girls Vote.

During the event, the Race Village also featured music, entertainment, all-local food vendors/entrepreneurs and hands-on activities for children.

"I think this is my way to show how much I care," said Asong.

Proceeds from the Run Up to Juneteenth benefit The SEED School of Maryland's College Transition & Success Program.

To learn more, you can visit this website.