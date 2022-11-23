Security scheduling conflict puts Baltimore's Christmas Parade plans at risk

BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.

It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.

Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years.

Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade.

"He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.

Kerr said with more than 100 groups participating this year and thousands of people expected to attend, the parade plan can't be changed at this point.

"The balloons that go up in the air are thousands of dollars," Kerr said. "The big floats are $5,000–$6,000."

Longtime fans say they don't want those plans to change either.

"A lot of people come out for these parades," David Johnson of Fells Point said. "I've seen them. You can't find a place to park anywhere."

A city spokesperson said they are working to see how both events can be held safely.

So, for now, Kerr has been telling people the parade is still on.

"It's good for the city," Kerr said. "Something really good and (to) just cut it out? So, we're just working together to try to get it done."

The city's spokesperson said they hope to have more information about whether the parade can be held in the next few days.