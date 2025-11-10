Baltimore leaders, security officers' union introduces legislation to strengthen wage, benefit standards

Baltimore leaders and the security officers' union will introduce legislation Monday to strengthen wage and benefit standards for officers working in the city's commercial sector.

The Security Officers Compensation Bill would require security employers to meet a minimum compensation level based on the federal standard or the average pay and benefits offered in some of the city's large commercial buildings.

According to Baltimore leaders, the measure would ensure that security officers have benefits that reflect the role they play in protecting workplaces and communities.

City Councilman Jermaine Jones and members of SEIU 32BJ are expected to announce the legislation during a news conference Monday morning. The union has nearly 1,700 members in Baltimore and 188,000 across 12 states.

"Baltimore's security officers are often the first to respond in moments of crisis, yet too many still earn wages that do not reflect the demands and risks of the job," Councilman Jones said. "This bill sets a fair standard so workers can support their families while keeping our buildings and communities safe."

Security officer wages, benefits

Currently, federally contracted security officers in Baltimore earn about $18.29 per hour plus $5.55 per hour for health and welfare, according to city leaders. Their benefits package includes 2 to 4 weeks of vacation and 11 paid annual holidays.

Comparatively, officers in the Baltimore area earn a minimum of $15.80 per hour, city leaders said.

"Despite facing great dangers, too many officers struggle to survive and lack employer-paid health care," said Jaime Contreras, Executive Vice President of 32BJ SEIU. "This bill is coming at a crucial time as the federal government cuts lifesaving SNAP and Medicaid benefits that nearly half of security officers living in Baltimore rely on."

The legislation would benefit about 4,500 security officers who live in Baltimore.