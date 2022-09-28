Watch CBS News
Second suspect arrested in murder of man during attempted robbery in West Baltimore

Police arrested a second man in connection with a murder following a robbery attempt in 2021 in West Baltimore.

Jerome Johnson, 31, was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 33-year-old Jameo McClean on May 31, 2021 in the 1900 block of West Fayette Street. 

Johnson is being held in Baltimore without bail.

Steven Arthur was arrested on February 2 and charged with first-degree murder.

Police believe Johnson and Arthur killed McClean during a robbery attempt inside the home.

