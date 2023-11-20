Second suspect arrested for Morgan State homecoming week shooting on campus

BALTIMORE - A second suspect in last month's shooting on Morgan State's campus was arrested in Washington D.C., according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police.

Jovon Terrell Williams, aka "Chewy," 18, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting incident that took place during homecoming celebration events at Morgan State University.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested last month.

Four of the five victims of the Oct. 3 were students of Morgan State.

This was the third year in a row that homecoming activities were marred by gun violence.

As a result, Morgan State Police have ramped up security, permanently stationing an armed Morgan State University police officer outside Marshall Hall.

Related Coverage: