Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to lead discussion on youth mental health resources in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in Baltimore leading a roundtable on recreational spaces in urban communities and youth mental health resources.

He will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and KABOOM! CEO Lysa Ratliff.

Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was in west Baltimore in August to help volunteers clean up at the intersection of Ramsay and Calhoun streets.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 3:43 PM

