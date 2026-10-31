Seasonable Spook-tacular Halloween weather across Maryland

Cooler temperatures will hang around through the weekend - running right near seasonable temperatures for late October and early November.

Great Halloween weather across Maryland

A few clouds across the sky during the afternoon today as temperatures top out in the lower 60s. Temperatures through tonight will range in the upper 50s as trick or treaters head out dropping in the mid 50s into the evening. Cooler temperatures will take over during the overnight with temperatures ranging from the low 40s to low 50s by daybreak Sunday.

Remember - we fall back by one hour Sunday at 2 a.m. Your sunrise Sunday will be an hour earlier at 6:34 a.m. The sunset will also be an hour earlier at 5:05 p.m. Sunday's forecast has trended dry with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will top out in the middle 60s Sunday afternoon.

Election Day Forecast

Mild and dry as we start the week including on Election Day Tuesday with a partly sunny sky and highs topping out in the lower 70s. Wednesday should be nice as well with highs in the lower 70s. Sun will give way to late day clouds.

Wet weather will return by week's end

After weeks of dry and beautiful weather across the state - a wetter pattern will return by the end of the week with a few showers possible late on Wednesday and more showers likely Thursday and Friday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by next weekend.