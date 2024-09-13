Screening for Life: Essential health checks every man should consider

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

In honor of National Men's Health Month, LifeBridge Health is highlighting the health screenings every man should have on his radar. These aren't just routine check-ups but proactive measures to help prevent serious health issues and improve overall longevity. Knowing which screenings to prioritize can significantly influence your health trajectory, potentially catching concerns early when they are easier to manage.

Safeguarding Your Heart

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among men in the U.S. To stay on top of your heart health:

Blood Pressure Checks: Begin regular checks in your 20s.

Begin regular checks in your 20s. Cholesterol Monitoring: Start at age 20 and continue at least every four to six years.

If you have risk factors like diabetes or a family history of heart disease, more frequent checks may be necessary.

Cancer Watch

Prostate Cancer: The most common non-skin cancer in men. Discuss prostate screenings with your doctor starting at age 50 or earlier if you have a family history.

The most common non-skin cancer in men. Discuss prostate screenings with your doctor starting at age 50 or earlier if you have a family history. Colon Cancer: Screenings should begin at age 45.

Screenings should begin at age 45. Skin Cancer: Annual skin exams are crucial, especially if you have significant sun exposure or a history of skin issues.

Keeping an Eye on Diabetes

Blood Sugar Test: Consider an evaluation if you have risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure or a family history of diabetes.

Early detection and management can prevent complications like heart disease, kidney damage and vision impairment.

Strong Bones for Life

While osteoporosis is often associated with women, men are also at risk, particularly as they age.

Bone Density Screenings: Men over 70 should consider bone density screenings, and younger men with risk factors such as steroid use, smoking or excessive alcohol intake should also be checked.

Mind Matters

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Men are often less likely than women to seek help for mental health issues such as depression or anxiety. Regular conversations with a healthcare provider can help detect problems early and lead to necessary treatments.

Consultations and personalized screenings tailored to your age, family history and lifestyle are vital to preventive healthcare. Discuss the frequency and types of screenings with your primary care provider to customize a health plan that works best for you. If you're looking for a new primary care provider, meet ours here.