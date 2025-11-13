Baltimore school board recommends closure of 3 schools due to low enrollment, poor performance

The Baltimore School Board is recommending the closure of three schools by summer 2026, due to low enrollment and poor performance, according to a report shared Wednesday.

Two of the schools – Dallas F. Nicholas, Sr. Elementary and Renaissance Academy High – are considered two of the smallest in Baltimore, while the third – Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys – showed low ratings in academics and financial management.

The school board is expected to vote on the closures on January 14 after public hearings and a board meeting.

Dallas F. Nicholas, Sr. Elementary School

According to the report, Dallas F. Nicholas Elementary serves central Baltimore students in Pre-K through fifth grade. It also houses several citywide special education programs for early learners.

The school has been considered undersized for many years, and according to the report, enrollment has continued to decline.

Due to the declining enrollment, the school has required supplemental funding for the past several years to meet basic budget requirements, the board said in the report.

"In schools of this size, school leaders struggle to create budgets that provide essential staffing and services, and often can't offer the more robust and comprehensive programming that students deserve and that larger schools offer," the report reads.

The board is recommending that Dallas F. Nicholas be combined with Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle School, which is located about half a mile away. Margaret Brent has also seen low enrollment in its middle grades.

Under the proposal, the programs at Dallas F. Nicholas would be moved to other nearby schools. The district would retain the building.

"Margaret Brent demonstrates stronger academic performance," the report read. "In addition, the Margaret Brent facility also offers a stronger long-term fit for the combined elementary school program due to more recent updates."

Renaissance Academy High School

Renaissance Academy High School serves students between grades 9 and 12 and is considered a Social Emotional Learning Site.

The undersized school has been the smallest traditional high school in Baltimore for years, and its small size has created "a persistent challenge" in the school's ability to offer an array of courses and programs for students, according to the report.

The school has required supplemental funding for years to meet budget demands.

If Renaissance Academy closes, the receiving schools would be Frederick Douglass High School, Edmondson-Westside High School, and Green Street Academy (a charter school).

According to the report, the receiving schools have more academic and extra-curricular opportunities and sufficient space to accommodate students.

"Students will have access to richer, more robust, and more varied educational programming at schools with more resources to be able to support their success in high school, and preparation for college or career after graduation," the report read.

If the plan is approved, the district would support the transition to ensure that Renaissance students maintain progress through graduation.

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys

The report also proposes that Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys be closed by summer 2026.

The charter school serves students in fourth through eighth grades.

According to the report, the school's latest renewal review revealed low ratings, including "not effective" in academics, "Developing" in school climate, and "not effective" in financial management and governance.