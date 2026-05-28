Baltimore school celebrates investment into athletics, student health with new turf field and track

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined students Thursday morning to help cut the ribbon on a new turf field and track at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.

"Today is more than a ribbon cutting," said Principal Nneka Warren. "It is about what our students deserve. As principal, my vision has always been clear. Our scholars in Park Heights deserve a true athletic experience. One that matches opportunities, pride, and excellence seen anywhere else. That means more than a place to play. It means proper facilities, safe and high-quality spaces, and an environment that tells our students, 'you matter, your talent matters, and your future matters.'"

Warren thanked the staff at the charter school for continuing to advocate for their students.

"And for our students, this space is for you. Take pride in it, respect it, and let it push you to be your very best," she added.

The goal for the new addition is to help support the school's teams and physical education. One track student said this will help them compete and prepare for running day.

"It will show that our school believes in us and wants us to do our best," said student Logan Witherspoon. "I am excited for what this could mean for our teams now and our future students, too."

Mayor Brandon Scott said athletics are important for development. He knows that first-hand, as he grew up running in the neighborhood, playing sports and specifically track.

"I learned to push myself, I learned how to work as a team, I learned how to do things that I thought were once impossible through athletics and sports," the mayor said. "And for you all to have this here at your school, will help you do that every single day. So make sure you use it, make sure that you take care of it, make sure you continue to push each other every day and make sure you always wear blue and gold."

The school and students wasted no time putting the new equipment to use.

Runners and cheerleaders showcased their talent shortly after the ribbon was cut.

Mayor Scott even participated in a race and was beaten out by a speedy student, something they will be able to claim for the rest of their lives.