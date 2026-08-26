Scattered strong storms possible Thursday across Maryland

A wonderful stretch of weather continues through Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to impacts from scattered strong storms.

Wonderful Wednesday weather in Baltimore metro

Get ready for another outstanding day of weather with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. While humidity levels are slightly higher, it's still a comfortable and great weather day.

A late shower is possible Wednesday night along with climbing humidity levels. Low temperatures will only fall to near 70°.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday for a few strong storms

A few rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday, which will impact parts of the area with a slower than normal afternoon and evening commute.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday. A few rounds of scattered showers and locally strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. The timeline between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. looks busiest for storms, although a few stronger storms are possible on either side of that storm timeline window. The greatest risk from storms would be locally heavy rain producing pockets of flooding, strong and gusty winds, and lightning.

We want everyone aware about the stronger storms, especially with kids coming home from schools that have resumed for the season. Also for anyone planning on attending the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

Wednesday afternoon's temperatures will reach the middle 80s, but will feel like the middle to upper 80s with the increasing humidity.

Better weather for Ravens Friday and our weekend forecast

An early look at the Ravens' pre-season game against the Washington Commanders includes temperatures in the mid-80s and a a mainly dry forecast. The weather team is just calling for a stray leftover storm, and there's a good chance those stray storms form south of Baltimore City. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. T

The weekend weather is looking nice with mainly dry conditions. The best chance for an isolated shower or storm would be Sunday afternoon and evening.

. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Looking ahead, a late season heat wave is possible by early to mid next week.