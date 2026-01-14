Scattered showers, chance of snow in Maryland

Happy Wednesday, Maryland!

We are in transition between the quiet, mild springlike weather of Tuesday and the return of the winter feel coming for the rest of the week. Scattered showers move through today and may changeover to snow tonight.

Scattered rain showers to snow chance

While today is expected to be on the milder side again, more clouds have moved in. A bit of sunshine was able to break through around sunrise and for part of the morning. Some of the clouds will produce showers off and on through the day Wednesday on a scattered basis. Dry time will mix in through the day, as well.

Rain continues tonight into Thursday morning. As colder air filters in, a few rain showers on Thursday morning change over to snow or rain/snow mix. Any wintry weather on Thursday morning will be brief. We dry out late Thursday morning. Rain amounts will be generally around or less than one-tenth (0.1") inch and snow amounts are expected to be very low, as well. It could be a little slick in the morning on Thursday.

Welcome back winter

A cold front passing through Maryland will bring showers (and the low snow chance) today into tonight. The cold front will also take the spring like air with it, as well. Much colder air filters in for the rest of the week. Both Thursday and Friday only warm into the 30s for much of our area. Thursday also has stronger winds in the forecast so wind chills peak in the 20s for the Baltimore area toward the Eastern Shore. At points during the day, some wind chills in the teens may also be felt.

We don't return to the 50s as we head through the middle of the month. Saturday brings a little bit of a warm-up but it will be just one day that gets into the 40s.

We'll be watching low chances for a bit more wintry weather on Saturday and Sunday. The impacts appear minimal but the First Alert Weather team is monitoring the holiday weekend forecast if you have any plans.