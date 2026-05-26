Scattered showers and storm chances continue across Maryland

Scattered showers and storms are possible through Wednesday with high levels of humidity. Thursday is a transition day before we enter into a very nice stretch of weather this weekend.

Few more showers and storms across Maryland mid-week

Areas of dense fog early Tuesday morning have lifted. Scattered showers have developed across the area and will continue in a hit or miss fashion through early afternoon. Temperatures will slowly climb into the lower 70s by early afternoon. Later this afternoon will be warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Any showers and storms later this afternoon and evening should be fairly isolated in coverage, so many neighborhoods should stay dry.

Tuesday night will be mild and muggy. A few showers and storms are possible, especially late at night or toward Wednesday morning. In addition to the rain chances, we'll see patchy areas of fog forming.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday; beginning mild with areas of fog and scattered showers and storms before 9 a.m. As temperatures warm towards 80°, scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and early evening. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany any storm that develops.

The chance of rain starts to really drop on Thursday, with only a spotty shower or storm expected. Thursday afternoon will feature a bit more sunshine and temperatures peaking in the upper 70s, lower 80s. A noticeable drop off in the humidity is likely to be felt Thursday afternoon and evening.

Nice and comfortable weekend weather in Baltimore

Following a dreary Memorial Day Weekend, this-coming weekend is looking much drier and better for all outdoor plans across the Mid-Atlantic. The First Alert Forecast is dry and seasonable on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each day begins with temperatures in the 50s, followed by afternoons spent in the 70s.

There will be low humidity and a refreshing breeze, as well. This dry pattern could last into early next week, although not all computer models agree on this idea, so check back for updates.