'Satan is dead': Survivors react to death of notorious child sex abuser John Merzbacher

Confined spaces set her off. The center back seat of a car. Elevators are a big one; she once bumped down two flights of stairs after foot surgery rather than get on an elevator at the doctor's office. Any room with a closed door also makes her uncomfortable - even the bathroom of her own home.

Nearly half a century has passed since Kelly Fout Wagner was a student of the notorious child sex abuser John Merzbacher at the Catholic Community School of Baltimore, but her life is still colored by what she said she experienced while locked in his classroom.

