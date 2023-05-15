Watch CBS News
Local News

John Merzbacher, ex-Catholic schoolteacher who abused dozens of Baltimore children, has died

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

John Merzbacher, a former teacher at Catholic Community School of Baltimore, who victimized dozens of Baltimore children in the 1960s and '70s, has died in prison, where he was serving four consecutive life sentences. He was 81.

Early Sunday morning, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services notified one of the survivors of Merzbacher's abuse of a "change in status" as of Saturday. "This is not an emergency; the offender is deceased," the email stated.

This story by John-John Williams IV and Kaitlin Newman continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: John Merzbacher, ex-Catholic schoolteacher who abused dozens of Baltimore children, has died

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 11:23 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.