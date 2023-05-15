John Merzbacher, ex-Catholic schoolteacher who abused dozens of Baltimore children, has died

John Merzbacher, a former teacher at Catholic Community School of Baltimore, who victimized dozens of Baltimore children in the 1960s and '70s, has died in prison, where he was serving four consecutive life sentences. He was 81.

Early Sunday morning, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services notified one of the survivors of Merzbacher's abuse of a "change in status" as of Saturday. "This is not an emergency; the offender is deceased," the email stated.

