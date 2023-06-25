Santander homers for third game in a row as Orioles edge Seattle, 3-2
BALTIMORE - Anthony Santander homered again and closer Felix Bautista shut the door as the Orioles defeated Seattle, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Santander hit his 14th home run on the season. He hit a home run in all three games of the series.
Felix Bautista, who blew a save Saturday afternoon, bounced back to earn his 21st save of the year.
Santander's home run tied the game in the bottom of the third.
Jorge Mateo scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a Mariners' error.
Starter Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings for the Orioles, striking out seven and giving up two runs on two base hits.
The Orioles (47-29) host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday for the start of a three-game series.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.