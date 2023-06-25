Santander homers for third game in a row as Orioles edge Seattle, 3-2

BALTIMORE - Anthony Santander homered again and closer Felix Bautista shut the door as the Orioles defeated Seattle, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Santander hit his 14th home run on the season. He hit a home run in all three games of the series.

Felix Bautista, who blew a save Saturday afternoon, bounced back to earn his 21st save of the year.

Santander's home run tied the game in the bottom of the third.

Jorge Mateo scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a Mariners' error.

Starter Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings for the Orioles, striking out seven and giving up two runs on two base hits.

The Orioles (47-29) host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday for the start of a three-game series.