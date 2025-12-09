Santa surprises patients by helicopter at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Santa Claus arrived in a helicopter on Tuesday, getting patients in the holiday spirit at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The jolly old man greeted the children and took notes on their holiday wish list.

Santa walked into the hospital to the Christmas song, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," while carrying a bag of gifts.

The festive, annual event is part of the Hopkins Children's Center's ongoing efforts to spread cheer and create memories for patients and their families, who will be spending time in the hospital during the holiday season.

Baltimore Ravens bring holiday cheer to children

A day earlier, linebacker Roquan Smith and his Baltimore Ravens teammates were in a giving mood, helping dozens of pre-selected children with a holiday shopping spree at a Target in Baltimore County.

Smith and many of his teammates walked with students from the Bridges Baltimore after-school program while they shopped for family members or themselves.

Roughly 30 Ravens helped the children shop for family members or themselves. Among those shopping were Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley, Charlie Kolar, Mike Green, Tyler Linderbaum, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jordan Stout. The Ravens cheerleaders and Poe provided entertainment.

The children were also given a pizza party, donated by Ledo's Pizza. They were also given a Roquan Smith jersey and promotional items provided by Target.

"I think it's just a reflection of each and every guy in the locker room and who they are, and not as players but more so as people," Smith said. "Guys coming out on their off day and spending time with countless kids that look up to them in the community, we're just grateful."