Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens give children a memorable Target shopping spree

By
Grace Grill
Grace Grill
Sports MMJ
Grace Grill is an Emmy-nominated sports reporter who joined WJZ in November 2024. She is a Pennsylvania native and graduate of York College of Pennsylvania. Grace comes to WJZ after 2.5 years in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was the host of Charlotte Sports Live, a 30-minute nightly sports show with coverage that focused on the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte FC.
Read Full Bio
Grace Grill

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and his foundation hosted the Ravens' 20th Annual Holiday Helpers event Monday night at the Target in Owings Mills.

Smith was joined by dozens of his Ravens teammates to help 60 pre-selected students from the Bridges Baltimore after-school program go on $200 shopping spree.

"I am so excited," a fourth-grader told WJZ. "I've never shopped with the Ravens before."

Roughly 30 Ravens helped the children shop for family members or themselves. Among those shopping were Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley, Charlie Kolar, Mike Green, Tyler Linderbaum, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jordan Stout. The Ravens cheerleaders and Poe provided entertainment.

The children were also given a pizza party, donated by Ledo's Pizza. They were also given a Roquan Smith jersey and promotional items provided by Target. 

"I think it's just a reflection of each and every guy in the locker room and who they are, and not as players but more so as people," Smith said. "Guys coming out on their off day and spending time with countless kids that look up to them in the community, we're just grateful."

The Bridges Baltimore after-school program is a year-round program that currently serves 440 Baltimore youth from ages 9 to 23, with its mission of supporting and providing long-term success opportunities to independent school students. 

